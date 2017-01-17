Three young men wanted for armed robbery at McDonald’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three young men accused of robbing a McDonald’s restaurant.

The men, who were described as being between the ages of 18 and 20, walked into the store located in the 3200 block of Jackson Avenue demanding money.

They received the cash and fled on foot.

At least one of the suspects was armed with a gun, employees told police.

It’s unclear how much money they were able to get away with.

If you can help police catch them, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.