Teen charged with murder of Memphis deacon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old woman is charged with the murder of a Memphis church deacon.

Destiny White, who police say was the victim’s girlfriend, is charged with second-degree murder.

Torey Taylor-Gillard was found stabbed in his home in the 4100 block of Maumee Monday.

Gillard’s 14-year-old daughter was just feet away when he was stabbed.

He later died.

Gillard was a deacon at Path Ministries Christian Church.