SCSO warns of keeping guns in vehicles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, Tenn. -- The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said safes can help keep your firearms secure in your vehicle and deputies are reminding gun owners to be extra careful while stowing them.

This comes after recent gun thefts including one on Sunday when a gun was stolen from an Arlington man's truck.

We all know vehicle break-ins happen. But what`s stolen from inside the vehicle can be alarming.

"Well more guns are stolen from automobiles than any place else and with the huge uptick with people who have gotten their permits to carry, people have guns in cars and criminals know that," said Shelby County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Earle Farrell.

According to The Trace, a gun violence awareness group, a gun is stolen somewhere in America once every minute, and gun theft from vehicles is on the rise. Those guns are now on the streets, in the hands of criminals.

In Arlington surveillance caught the latest crook on camera. Shelby County Sheriff`s deputies said he swiped a gun stowed in a pickup parked in a driveway.

Many people have been criticizing the gun owner on the Sheriff`s Office`s Facebook page, confused as to why a gun would be left in a vehicle.

"What happens is a lot of places, even if you have a permit to carry, won`t allow you to take your gun into that particular place of business, so you`ve got it with you, what are you going to do with it? You need to have a place to lock it up," said Farrell.

Farrell said the key is locking it up.

While SCSO said they would never advise leaving a gun in a vehicle, they said you should have some kind of way of hiding and protecting it. They said a safe with an iron cord attaching it to the bottom of a seat in a vehicle could help. Although it might seem small, the extra step of trying to remove the attached safe could make the difference.

"Most criminals are pretty lazy. So if you make it the least bit difficult for them they`ll move on," said Farrell.

For those living near the recent theft in Arlington, it`s a reminder to stay alert.

"Making sure we keep our door locked. Usually we park our cars in the garage," said a neighbor.