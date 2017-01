× Rebels rally at home to beat Vols

OXFORD, Miss-Ole Miss senior Sebastian Saiz and sophomore Terence Davis posted double-doubles to erase a 13-point deficit in the second half as Ole Miss outlasted Tennessee 80-69 Tuesday. With 17 points and 10 rebounds, Saiz became just the sixth player in Ole Miss history to post 1,000 points and 800 rebounds. The Rebels improved to 11-7 overall, 2-4 in the SEC. Tennessee dropped to 9-9, 2-4 in the SEC.