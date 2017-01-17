× Pedestrian hit twice, thrown through the air while crossing the street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Disturbing details are being released after 40-year-old Gentry Wright was hit by a tractor trailer and killed early Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, Wright was crossing the street at Lamar and Bellevue around 5:30 a.m. when he was hit, thrown into the windshield of a Silver Nissan and then hit by another car.

To make matters worse, the driver of the Silver Nissan was the only driver who stayed behind to help.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, marking the latest in a string of pedestrian deaths in Memphis. In 2015, the city logged 34– a record number in recent years.

Hearing the number, Rose Smith said she grapples with what to tell her two children about something they do everyday.

“All I can say is be safe and walk as fast as you can across the street.”

A new report by Smart Growth for America ranked the Memphis Metro as the 9th most dangerous place for pedestrians in the country.

According to authorities, the one driver who stopped was issued a traffic citation for financial responsibility.