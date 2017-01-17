× NTSB: Chattanooga school bus driver involved in two wrecks since August 2016

WASHINGTON — The National Transportation Safety Board has released new information the Chattanooga bus crash that killed six children and injured 37 others.

According to the agency, since the beginning of the school year (August 2016), the driver, 24-year-old Johnthony Walker, had been involved in two other crashes. One, the agency said, was reportable, while the other was not. During both he had been operating a school bus.

The crash happened in November while carrying Woodmore Elementary students.

The driver was reportedly driving too fast, lost control and hit a mailbox, a utility pole, rolled onto its right side and then collided with a tree.

A principal expressed concern about Johnthony Walker’s driving twice in the weeks before the crash, CNN learned.

Walker now faces multiple vehicular homicide charges, as well as charges of reckless endangerment and reckless driving. Investigators have said that while no traces of alcohol or drugs were found in Walker’s blood, he was barreling down an unapproved bus route at well over the speed limit.

