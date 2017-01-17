× Murder suspect now behind bars, accused of killing LeMoyne-Owen College student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is now in custody for a shooting near LeMoyne-Owen College that left one student dead.

The suspect has been identified as Christian Ellis.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of attempted robbery.

On December 13, witnesses told WREG they heard about six or seven gun shots in the 800 block of Saxon Street. When authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered Donovan “Detroit” Mills suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

It’s unclear how the victim and suspect knew each other.