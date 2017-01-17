× Missouri State football player shot dead while trying to help family member in fight

LAS VEGAS — A Missouri State freshman football player died following a shooting in Las Vegas Saturday night, reports CBS affiliate KLAS.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said 18-year-old Richard Nelson died from multiple gunshot wounds. Police sources told KLAS that Nelson was trying to help a family member who was in a fight at the time of the shooting. The suspect and several other people involved in the fight left the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.

Missouri State head coach Dave Steckel said in a statement that the team “is in shock and mourning.”

“Richard is like a son and a brother,” Steckel said. “It is a tragedy that he lost his life defending what is right.”

No arrests have been made in the case.