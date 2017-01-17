Memphian claims transportation company forced her mom to miss doctors’ appointments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A Memphis woman wants answers after she claims the transportation company contracted to get her mother to and from doctors’ appointments was a no show more than a dozen times.

"She’s missed 13 appointments since May of 2016 and she’s missed one already this year," said Audra Bailey.

After a stroke, Bailey’s mother Violet Hardaway found herself bed ridden and in need of a stretcher just to get to doctor appointments. The accommodations are covered through Hardaway’s insurance company and Tennessee Carriers.

"For them to pay for it, she has to use Tennessee Carriers. If we pay out of pocket that’s close to $1,000," added Bailey.

Fed up and tired, Bailey isn’t the only one sounding the alarm on Tennessee Carriers.

"They’ll schedule it and then the day of comes and they’ll call and say they can’t pick her up," said Bailey.

We did some checking and found complaints about the company all over the Better Business Bureau's website.

"Somebody needs to know what is going on with Tennessee Carriers because if they are doing it with my mother they are doing it with other people as well," added Bailey.

Customers complained about everything including long waits, no shows and cancellations.

"We have not received a response to any of the complaints that’s what is driving their rating to F," said Nancy Crawford with the Better Business Bureau.

One person even said her mother was left at doctor’s office all day long until the doctor’s office called to say they were closing. Tennessee Carriers had not picked up the patient after seven hours.

It’s a story of tardy arrivals that Bailey said she knows all too well.

"It’s frustrating to a point where we are trying to get my mother to a doctor’s appointment and we can’t get her there. So at this point it's playing with her health," said Bailey.

WREG called Tennessee Carriers, and were asked to email in our concerns.

We are still awaiting an official response from the company. They did tell us that they are aware of some of the complaints but have not offered a solution.

As for Bailey, she has submitted a complaint to the insurance company and plans to also address her concerns with the state.