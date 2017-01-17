Meet Furry Friend Serena!

This week’s Furry Friend is Serena.

She’s a year-old hound mix up for adoption at the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County.

They rescued her from Memphis Animal Services to give her more time to find a home.

Serena is dog and kid-friendly.

She’d make a great family pet.

She even knows how to sit and shake, so she’s already had some obedience training!

Serena is also already spayed and will be up-to-date on vaccines before going home with you.

She’ll even be microchipped.

If you if you think you’d like to make her part of your family you can visit Serena at the Humane Society on Farm Road, or call them at (901) 937-3900.

Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County

935 Farm Road

Memphis, TN 38134