Man wanted for shooting two Orlando law enforcement officers captured

ORLANDO — The man wanted for shooting two law enforcement officers in Orlando earlier this month has been captured.

Orlando Police tweeted Markeith Loyd was taken into custody on Tuesday.

We've got him! Markeith Loyd in OPD ICustody. Details to come. Media: stand by for details on press conference. pic.twitter.com/SVjFUEvNak — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 18, 2017

According to CNN, Loyd allegedly shot and killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon on December 13.

Loyd was named a suspect the following day.

Loyd was seen Monday, January 9 fleeing from Orlando’s Princeton Street Walmart where he allegedly shot police Clayton.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Office Deputy then saw him pull into a nearby apartment complex, where he fired at the deputy before carjacking another vehicle and fleeing.

That vehicle was later found abandoned, police say.

The shootings prompted a massive manhunt for the 41-year-old, during which another officer — Norman Lewis – was killed in a motorcycle crash.

It’s unclear where Loyd was found.

More information is expected to be released later this evening.