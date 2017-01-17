Man killed during iPhone sale identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis Police identified Corrion Allen, 20, as the man who was killed while his friend tried to sell an iPhone.

Police say he was just tagging along with someone else who was trying to make some extra cash when he was shot in the parking lot of the Gen X Clothing store.

According to investigators, three men – two of them brothers – were sitting in their car in the Gen X parking lot in the Austin Peay Plaza around 7 p.m. Saturday when it happened.

They believe the suspect – or suspects – were in a gray Chevy Tahoe, or something similar.