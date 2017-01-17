× Family, friends seeking justice for murdered teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “I miss her everyday. Everyday. There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about her,” said Seth Bonetti.

Just a little over two months ago, Bonetti’s best friend —16-year-old Alana Tello — was shot to death at Zodiac Park in Memphis.

He said there’s not much to prepare you for losing a friend at such a young age.

“It happened so suddenly, like she’s the last person I would’ve expected that to happen to.”

He said the hardest part is feeling as though justice hasn’t been served.

“That’s still real hard for me to grasp too that there’s still somebody out there– there’s got to be.”

There have been a number of stories on what led to Tello’s death, but all that seems certain is she was with her friend’s the night she died and had posted threatening messages on social media.

“She was trying to be there for her friends.”

Police told WREG the group was meeting at Zodiac Park for a planned confrontation when they were met by suspects in bandanas who fired shots at the crowd. Alana was killed and five of her friends were hurt.

Police arrested Marcus Malone shortly after.

The now 18-year-old was a surprising suspect with no obvious connection to their friend group.

“I’ve heard a lot about how students and teachers at Whitehaven are saying it’s just not like him. I’ve also heard he planned on having a future ahead of him, like going to college, so it just doesn’t seem right at all.”

They’ve started a Facebook page “Justice for Alana Tello” where they hope to stay on top of getting answers, while remembering their friend.

The District Attorney’s Office said Malone is undergoing evaluation in juvenile court and that they requested he be transferred to adult court last month.