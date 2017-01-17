× While D.C. officer cannot record demonstrators, ACLU encourages demonstrators to record police

WASHINGTON — Police in Washington, D.C. will not be allowed to turn on their body cameras at inauguration protests until they make an arrest.

In D.C., it is against the law to record demonstrators unless officers are making an arrest according to WJLA-TV.

Police can, however, expect to be recorded by their own department and by citizens.

The D.C. officer of Police Complaints will have five mobile teams recording officers as they work.

The American Civil Liberties Union has launched an app to make it easier for demonstrators to record and report police office.

Thousands of people are expected to protest during inauguration events beginning Thursday.