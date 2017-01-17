× City Council votes to send Share the Pennies resolution to MLGW

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City Council has unanimously voted to send the Share the Pennies program to the MLGW board.

According to MLGW, those involved in the program have their monthly utility bill rounded up to the next whole dollar. The difference is then donated to Project CARE– a program that assists the elderly and disabled customers with their bill.

The recommendation will be sent to MLGW who will then decide if they will implement the program. They are expected to make a decision in February.

The utility company would then spend the next six months educating the public on the program, allowing them to time to opt out if they wish to do so.

Right now only a small percentage of the public participates in the program, bringing in approximately $50,000 annually. That number is expected to grow.

The most someone would pay is $11.88 a year.