× Child dies, 2 injured in pit bull attack in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police say a child has died and two others were seriously injured after two pit bulls attacked them in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police Sgt. Warren Pickard tells local news media the attack occurred around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday while the children were walking to elementary school. Pickard says the pit bulls have been contained as one of the animals was shot by officers.

Atlanta Public Schools official say the attended F.L. Stanton Elementary School.

The two children are in critical condition.

Neighbor Shamonte Clayton says he was awoken to the sound of screams. He ran outside, saw one pit bull standing over a girl and eventually ran off the dog.

Fire spokesman Cortez Stafford says one child was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. The other was taken to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.