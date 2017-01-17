Burglars bring dog along for Central BBQ break-in

Photo Gallery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for two men who broke into a popular BBQ restaurant.
Central BBQ at 2249 Central Avenue was broken into around 6 a.m. January 16.
Police say two men broke into the restaurant and stole an undisclosed amount of money.
The man brought a dog along with them.
Security photos show a dog, possibly a pit bull/boxer mix, with a large spot on its chest and with white feet.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
35.125668 -89.987038