Burglars bring dog along for Central BBQ break-in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for two men who broke into a popular BBQ restaurant.

Central BBQ at 2249 Central Avenue was broken into around 6 a.m. January 16.

Police say two men broke into the restaurant and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

The man brought a dog along with them.

Security photos show a dog, possibly a pit bull/boxer mix, with a large spot on its chest and with white feet.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.