Arkansas picks up strong road win at A&M

College Station, TX-Daryl Macon scored 16 points and Moses Kingsley followed with 12 as Arkansas overcame a 12-point deficit in the second half to defeat Texas A&M 62-60 on Tuesday night.

Arkansas (14-4, 3-3 Southeastern) led 61-60 with 26 seconds remaining when the Razorbacks’ Jaylen Barford missed two free throws. On the second, A&M’s D.J. Hogg and Robert Williams became entangled in fighting for the rebound under the basket, and the ball rolled out of bounds on the Aggies.

Following the inbound pass Macon dribbled out of bounds trying to escape a trap, and the Aggies (9-8, 1-5) had another chance. But Hogg’s long-range, off-balanced offering missed and Macon was fouled.

Macon made his first free throw and missed his second, and a runner by A&M’s Admon Gilder bounced off the rim as time expired. Gilder led the Aggies with 16 points, and Tyler Davis followed with 14.