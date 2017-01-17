× 5 from Memphis among those who got sentences commuted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — President Barack Obama pardoned 64 people and commuted the sentences of 209 others Tuesday, most of them nonviolent drug offenders.

Some of those who were granted a commutation were from the Mid-South, including five from Memphis, one from Jackson and one from Crockett County. All went to prison for drug crimes.

Safarra Kimmons – Memphis, TN

Offense:

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine base; Northern District of Mississippi Supervised release violation (Distribution in excess of 50 grams of cocaine base); Northern District of Mississippi

Sentence:

240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 8, 2009) 30 months’ imprisonment (concurrent) (October 8, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Kevin C. McFerren – Memphis, TN

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; felon in possession of a firearm (three counts); Western District of Tennessee

Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (March 19, 1996)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

Tony Mitchell – Memphis, TN

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine in excess of 50 grams; felon in possession of a firearm (two counts); Western District of Tennessee

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (September 7, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

Dorminic Thomas – Memphis, TN

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute in excess of 50 grams of cocaine base; Western District of Tennessee

Sentence: 292 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (July 2, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment

Kevin Williams ─ Memphis, TN

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine hydrochloride; possession with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of cocaine base; Western District of Tennessee

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (December 23, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment.

Brian Lafonta Smith – Alamo, TN

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance: cocaine base; convicted felon in possession of a firearm; Western District of Tennessee

Sentence: 180 months’ imprisonment; four years’ supervised release (May 23, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 150 months’ imprisonment.

Terrance Cox – Jackson, TN

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; Western District of Tennessee

Sentence: 188 months’ imprisonment; four years’ supervised release (November 30, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.