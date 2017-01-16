× Woman crashes into home with child in car

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A Clarksville couple has been counting their blessings after authorities said a woman crashed her car into their home.

Officials with the Clarksville Police Department said Michelle Holmes Gee failed to negotiate a curve on Meredith Way and struck two parked vehicles before she crashed into the house.

The incident occurred before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The homeowners said they heard a big bang before the power went out.

“The whole house shook. When we first walked out, we didn’t see anything, but we turned to the left and you can see a car through the garage,” Krista Ferreira, the homeowner, said. “It’s kind of depressing since we just bought our house about two months ago.”

Gee was charged with driving under the influence, no proof of insurance, and reckless endangerment, since there was a seven-year-old child in her vehicle.

“We took her son in the house. He was complaining that his head hurt and was apologizing for them speeding,” Krista recalled.

Krista told NewsChannel 5 her husband had his friends over at the time of the crash. They would normally stay in the garage but decided to hang out elsewhere.

“It’s just scary because normally my husband and his friends are in the garage. All of us could’ve just been dead,” Krista said.

The couple has insurance and has been working to get power back to the house with a generator.

Gee bonded out of the Montgomery County Jail on Sunday.