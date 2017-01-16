× Wife of Orlando nightclub shooter arrested

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Noor Salman, wife of Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, has been arrested.

CBS News reports Salman faces charges of aiding and abetting, as well as obstruction of justice in the case of the worst mass shooting in American history.

Investigators have long suspected she had some role in the attack, and it was reported she went ammo shopping with Mateen sometime before the shooting.

Salman, however, has told FBI investigators she tried to stop her husband from committing the attack.

The FBI is characterizing the shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub, as both a terrorist attack and a hate crime.