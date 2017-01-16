Volunteers clean up blighted properties to use as community gardens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of volunteers turned out to help clean up a blighted North Memphis neighborhood WREG first told you about last week.

The volunteers built a garden as part of a nature walkway for Carnes Elementary school children and the community to use.

“We get a lot done and that makes you feel better,” said one of the organizers. “But the best thing about it is how much fun we have. We just enjoy being with each other and working together and making the city better.”

They said so many volunteers showed up workers were able to clean up additional blighted lots.