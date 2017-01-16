× Toby Keith says he will perform at inauguration event no matter what some say

WASHINGTON — Country Music Star Toby Keith will not back out of his commitment to perform at an inauguration event.

“I don’t apologize for performing for our country or military,” Keith said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

“I performed at events for previous presidents [George W.] Bush and [Barack] Obama and over 200 shows in Iraq and Afghanistan for the USO.”

Like other entertainers, Keith has received some criticism for agreeing to participate, but he’s also received a lot of praise.

Keith will take part in a show with Lee Greenwood, 3 Doors Down, and other performers the evening before the inauguration.

Singer Jennifer Holliday backed out of her performance after pressure from several groups.