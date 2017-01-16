× Teen hit as shots fired at police and crowd at community center; two arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are charged after a teen was shot at a private party at a community center.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at the Bert Ferguson Community Center on Trinity Road.

The facility is closed to the public Sunday, but a private party was taking place.

Police say several people who were not invited were not allowed into the party.

Officers say they worked to move a large crowd away from the building and toward the parking lot.

As the group began to leave, police say shot started coming from more than one car.

The shots were aimed at officers as well as the crowd according to police.

A 15-year-old was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police stopped a car near Wesley Woods Drive and Wesley Woods Circle.

Michael Barr, 18, and Javonte Deberry, 20, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault.