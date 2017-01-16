× TBI investigating Shelby County Penal Farm and Memphis Mental Health Institute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has learned there is an investigation underway involving the Shelby County Penal Farm and the Memphis Mental Health Institute.

A spokesperson for The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the agency is looking into “allegations involving inmates at the Shelby County Penal Farm and employees of the Memphis Mental Health Institutes.”

The investigation began last Friday.

Our Shay Arthur is working to get more information about the investigation.