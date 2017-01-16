Owner of bar closed for underage prostitution has another Memphis business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- WREG learned new information about a Memphis bar shut down for drugs, violence, and underage prostitution.

The owners of Las Vegas Bar and Grill on North White Station are expected to face a judge this week to figure out if they will be allowed to reopen.

People who work and live nearby were concerned about how little girls were allowed to be sold for sex inside.

To the naked eye, nothing out of the ordinary was going on at the bar.

However, a year and a half-long police investigation revealed it was a place where cocaine was sold, violence happened, and girls as young as 14 were sold into prostitution.

WREG uncovered that a tax lien was filed on the property in 2015, and at least one of the owners is also tied to a restaurant on Covington Pike.

Workers at La Ceiba claimed Lester Zeyala is no longer affiliated with the business and currently lives in Florida.

While WREG's attempts to question the owners about the disturbing allegations were unsuccessful, they're expected to answer to a judge on Wednesday.

"I don't want them to reopen under those circumstances because I mean an honest -- you obey the law or you don't and if you're not obeying the law, then we don't want you," a neighboring business owner said.