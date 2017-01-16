Officer carries elderly woman to safety as vehicle catches fire

WADSWORTH, Ohio– An officer in Ohio is being recognized for helping two motorists whose car caught on fire.

According to the Wadsworth Police Department, Officer Dakota Lamielle responded to a call of a woman driving erratically down the road.

When he finally spotted the car, he initiated a traffic stop just as the front of the car began smoking. The female driver told Officer Lamielle her car was having mechanical issues.

Calmly, the officer called for backup and then went to help the driver’s elderly mother get out of the passenger side of the car. As they were helping her, the car suddenly went up in flames, forcing officer Lamielle to pick her up and carry her out of harm’s way.

Both women did not sustain any injuries.