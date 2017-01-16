× Miss State sophomore named SEC player of the week

STARKVILLE, Miss-Quinndary Weatherspoon has established himself as one of the top players in the country. On Monday, he was recognized for his play after he was tabbed the SEC Player of the Week.

It’s the third conference honor for the Canton, Miss., native, who earned freshman of the week honors twice a year ago.

“I’m more concerned with honors at the end of the year, but I’m grateful to be recognized,” said Weatherspoon, who is fourth in the league with his 17.9 scoring clip. “The best thing is that we are winning. It’s been a complete team effort. Everyone has bought in to what we are doing.”

At Arkansas in an 84-78 win, the preseason All-SEC selection scored 25 points, the sixth time this year he’s totaled 20-plus points, all MSU wins. Then Saturday against Texas A&M, he scored all 13 of his points in the second half to propel the Bulldogs to a 67-59 come-from-behind win.

He also leads MSU with 32 made 3-pointers.

“He is pretty stoic. He is not a huge rah-rah guy,” said MSU coach Ben Howland, whose team is 12-4 overall and 3-1 in league play. “He leads by example. We want him to be more of a verbal leader. That is really important for him being one of our two captains. He is a guy that everybody on our team respects so much for so many different reasons, both as a player and as a person.”

The Bulldogs, winners of three straight, return to action Tuesday at 6 p.m. against No. 5 Kentucky in a game televised by ESPN.

–hailstate.com–