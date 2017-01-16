× Men, juvenile accused of shooting up Sweet 16 party after being turned away

CORDOVA, Tenn. — Outside the Bert Ferguson Community Center, there`s crime scene tape instead of streamers and balloons.

Before the candles were blown out at a sweet sixteen party this weekend, authorities told WREG the parking lot was sprayed with bullets.

“What were they doing? What was it about?”

Those were the questions running through Horace Walker`s mind as he hit the walking trail, just feet away from the crime scene.

According to police, the music was just getting started when 4 uninvited guests tried to crash the birthday bash. When they were turned away, they left with guns blazing.

“Any disagreement people going in their pocket pulling out something that’s not going to get it done.”

A 15 year old was shot but is expected to be okay.

Police arrested 18-year-old Michael Barr, 20-year-old Javonte Deberry and an unidentified juvenile. The fourth person with them was detained, but not charged.

Barr and Deberry were charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. They will both appear before a judge on Tuesday.