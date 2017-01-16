× Man arrested for weekend murder in Olive Branch

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Police have arrested the man accused of shooting his girlfriend in Olive Branch.

Police say Derek Stokes faces charges of aggravated domestic assault following a violent confrontation with Takiyah Jones .

The incident began early Sunday morning when police say stokes smashed Jones’ windshield at the Tulane Park Apartments.

Neighbors say stokes returned to the complex hours later and shot Jones.

She is in critical condition.