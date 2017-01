MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another gun is on the streets after an overnight burglary in Arlington.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office didn’t say where the burglaries took place but were able to provide a photo of the suspect and his car.

They say the man broke into two vehicles, one of which had the gun hidden inside.

If you recognize the man or his car, please text or call Sgt. Keaton at (901) 568-5645.