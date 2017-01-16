Group at Valero Memphis Refinery to protest pipeline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Protesters are currently at the Valero Memphis Refinery, organizing against the Diamond Pipeline.

The Diamond Pipeline is a proposed crude oil pipeline that would run from Cushing, Oklahoma, through Arkansas, to the Memphis refinery.

One of the protesters told WREG they’re hoping they can get the Army Corps of Engineers to rescind the pipeline’s permit and have an environmental impact study done.

The protester also said he wanted to raise awareness about the situation and for people to be more informed about natural resources issues.

Police are on the scene, but there have not been any reports of violence.

The road is blocked off on Mallory Avenue near the refinery.