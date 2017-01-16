× Google apologizes for referencing Robert E. Lee’s birthday instead of MLK Day in Ark., Miss., Ala.

Googlers in Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama were surprised Monday when they looked up various businesses.

When searching for a business on Google, the search giant lists when it’s open until and, if it’s a holiday that day, includes a note saying that may affect hours.

However, there was no mention of federal holiday Martin Luther King Jr. Day in those three states. Instead, it read, “Robert E. Lee’s Birthday might affect these hours,” AL.com reported.

Elsewhere in the United States, it still read “Martin Luther King Jr. Day might affect these hours.”

Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama recognize the third Monday in January — the same as when MLK Day falls — as a holiday commemorating the civil war general’s birthday, which was Jan. 19, 1807.

Google apologized and said it was working to fix the issue.