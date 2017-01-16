FedEx employees feeds those in need on MLK Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- More than 120 FedEx employees spent their MLK holiday volunteering their time to sift through rice, grains, and other staples of any healthy diet.

"We laugh and just enjoy. Time goes by so fast," said volunteer Cynthia Wortham.

A 28-year employee, Wortham said she knew of no better way to mark a day honoring the Civil Right icon -- Martin Luther King.

Laschandra Spraggins pointed out the parallels between King's vision for America and the work she and her colleagues were doing on Monday.

"Dr. King was all about people and he was all about really serving people where they are and really caring about people."

Memphis was not the only location where FedEx employees were lending a helping hand on Monday. There were a total of 600 people doing this all across the country. Not to mention, many of the volunteers brought their kids.

The packed meals are going to places like Africa, Haiti and Vietnam, and FedEx is pitching in $30,000 to cover some of the shipping costs. It's just a portion of the giving FedEx plans on doing in the next four years.

"We have $200 million that we`re doing to invest in 20 different communities by 2020," said Thanh Anderson.