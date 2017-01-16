Fans duke it out, players attacked at LeMoyne- Owen basketball game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. "All hell broke loose -- people were coming out of the stands."

First came the baskets, then the blows at a recent men's basketball game between LeMoyne-Owen College and Lane over the weekend.

"It turned into a WWE smack down paper view."

And it was all caught on camera by Marcus Hamson with Rising Fyre Productions. It started off as the lane player was coming down the court.

"One of the players got hit fell into the crowd and that`s when the crowd started coming out and fighting with the team."

While Hamson's cameras were rolling, chaos erupted.

"When the audience started attacking the lane player, the lane bench cleared out and went after them."

From both sides of the bleachers, fans poured onto center court duking it out.

They picked up chairs and hit players, while coaches turned into referees trying to stop the fight.

"It just erupted," he added. "We just kept the cameras rolling-- we are filmmakers."

People from every corner of the court squaring up forgetting about the game.

"I`ve never seen anything like that at any basketball game I`ve ever been to in life."

The rivalry game ended without a winner since officials postponed the game.

WREG reached out to both schools following the incident. They both said they are doing their own internal investigation.They said the fight was started by players from both teams so they will work together to decide if it's necessary to discipline the two players.

They are also working together to make sure this doesn't happen again.