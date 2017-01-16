× Companies hiring for 2,500 jobs at career fair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Polish your resume and put on your business finest, there may be a job for you at this career fair.

Who’s Hiring Memphis Career Fair will be at The Esplanade on 901 Cordova Station Ave. in Cordova from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Forty employers will be there, and there are more than 2,500 positions available.

Jobs include roles with Durham School Services, waitstaff, customer service, security guards and more.

You can fill out applications at the fair.

Come prepared to interview with a resume and professional attire.

The career fair is free. You can preregister here, but it’s not required.