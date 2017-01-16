× Cohen calls Trump ‘president semi-elect’ and says he won’t attend inauguration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Congressman Steve Cohen took several shots at President-elect during a Monday Memphis visit, then announced he will skip the inauguration.

Cohen spoke at the ‘BeThe Dream’ celebration at Mason Temple.

“I value our government. I appreciate it greatly. This president semi-elect does not deserve to be President of the United States. He has not exhibited the characteristics and the values that we hold dear.”

Cohen is one of a growing list of Democrats who will skip the inauguration.