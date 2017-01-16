× Civil Rights Museum celebrates MLK Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A day of celebrations for the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at the Civil Rights Museum.

“I always wanted to come so because I had the day off so we could all go together.”

Consuela Willis has lived in Memphis all her life, but this was the first time she’s visited the museum. She brought along her grandson, niece and nephew.

“Trying to get them to understand how it was back then in the day about slavery to help them understand our history,” she said.

Kids may have been getting the history lesson, but on this MLK Day the adults were the ones getting choked up by what they saw.

“It`s very powerful. It`s very emotional.”

Martin Luther King preached doing for others, and along with Day of Service projects in the city, there were dozens of volunteers helping out here at the museum.

Tina Taylor has been volunteering on the holiday since 2012 and now brings along her daughter.

“I feel wonderful and I`m motivated and just excited about today`s day– just give thanks and giving back.”