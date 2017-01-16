City Council member looks to build veteran’s home in Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- With tens of thousands of veterans in Shelby County, a local City Council member is working on creating a resolution that will help them in their time of need.

"I`ve been told by various group of individuals this is something that is definitely needed," said City Council member Edmund Ford Jr.

He's talking about a veterans home for those who have served our country.

"You look at individuals who fought in WWII, Saigon, Korea, whether they fought in Vietnam, whether they fought in the 1990s those individuals fought for our freedoms," he said.

He said there are several veteran`s homes, offering resources and a place to stay throughout Tennessee in Murfeesboro, Humbolt, Knoxville and Clarksville. A 144-bed facility was recently approved for Arlington, with the funding for the $70 million coming from the federal, state and local level.

However, Ford Jr. said there's still a need for even more resources.

According to the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services Commissioner, Shelby County has more than 56,000 vets-- the largest population in the state.

"Unfortunately even though they have offered so many things, their arms and limbs we are not doing enough for them."

Sandeep Pednekar has been working on the Arlington veteran`s home and now he wants to help Ford Jr. bring one to Memphis. Ford told WREG it`s early in the process, but now is the time to start the conversation and get the ball moving so veterans can get help they deserve.

"Put an exploratory committee together that consists of two council members, two commissioners from the county, one state representative, one senator, four community leaders and one veteran, totaling 11 individuals."

Ford said he plans to introduce that idea of bringing a veteran`s home here to Memphis to his fellow council members Tuesday during the council`s executive session meeting.