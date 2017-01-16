× Cigarette thieves caught on camera

BURLISON, Tenn. — The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for thieves who stole cigarettes and other items from a store in Burlison.

The three suspects broke into 59 Express at 7140 Highway 59 in the early hours of Jan. 8, according to TCSO.

The suspects were already gone by the time deputies arrived.

Surveillance footage shows the suspects loading cigarettes into backpacks. TCSO said they took other items from the counter area as well.

If you know anything, call the Criminal Investigations Division at (901) 475-3300 or (901) 475-4300 after hours. You can also call in tips to (901) 475-3307 or send them to sheriff@tiptonco.com. You can send tips anonymously through the Tipton County tip411 app or by texting “Tipton” to 847411.