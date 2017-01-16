× At least 5 shot at Miami park while celebrating MLK Day

MIAMI — At least five people were shot in Miami while they were celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day at a park.

It happened at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, CBS Miami reported.

A law enforcement source said there could be up to seven victims.

Three people were transported to the hospital, but other victims went their on their own.

At least two of those people are in critical condition.

Police believe there were two shooters, and one suspect has been taken into custody so far.

Police have not determined a motive for this shooting yet.