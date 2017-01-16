× 4-year-old has read more than 1,000 books

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia girl is being celebrated for her love of reading.

At only 4-years-old, we’re told Daliyah Arana has already read more than 1,000 books.

“When I was three, I was sometimes reading like a robot, but now I’m reading like a smart kid,” Daliyah told CBS News.

Last week, she was invited to be the librarian for the day at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.

Daliyah’s mother thinks her daughter’s love of reading is because she of a reading program in which she was enrolled.