Trump changes plans to visit African-American history museum on MLK Day

Donald Trump’s Martin Luther King Day plans no longer include a visit to an African-American history museum.

The president-elect had planned to visit the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture on Monday.

However, members of his transition team told ABC News this stop has been taken off his calendar.

The sources cited scheduling issues as the reason for the switch and said the museum visit had not been fully planned out.

Reports of the planned visit only surfaced Saturday.

Although Trump won’t be visiting the museum on the particularly important day for African-American history and culture, the transition team sources said he will go on a later date after he is inaugurated.

The sources also said Trump would still commemorate Martin Luther King Day, just in another way, but they didn’t go into detail.

Trump has came under fire earlier this weekend for criticizing civil rights legend John Lewis.