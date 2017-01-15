× iPhone sale turns deadly after man is shot outside Raleigh store

RALEIGH, Tenn. — The search is on for a killer after a man was shot outside a clothing store on Austin Peay Highway Saturday night died.

His killing marks the city’s seventh homicide already this year.

Police say he was just tagging along with someone else who was trying to make some extra cash when he was gunned down in the parking lot of the GenX clothing store.

It seems like a safe place to meet up with someone – a busy strip mall, with bright lights and surveillance cameras – even a sign with a warning that you’re being watched.

“That’s crazy,” said Delford Ivy. “I don’t know what this city is coming to – really what the world is coming to now.”

According to investigators, three men – two of them brothers – were sitting in their car in the GenX parking lot in the Austin Peay Plaza around 7 p.m. Saturday when it happened.

Police say they were there to sell an iPhone when the potential buyer pulled up in an SUV and started shooting.

“It’s scary,” Ivy said.

Ivy just happened to be on his way to buy an iPhone from someone he found online when we caught up with him in the GenX parking lot Sunday morning.

“I’m kind of scared to even go meet him right now… I’d probably try to meet him in a place like this, and I wouldn’t think you would get shot.”

Once WREG told him what happened there, he seemed to have a change of heart.

“He told me to meet him at 11:30, he said he was going to call me back at 11,” he said. “I don’t even know if I want to meet him now. That is really scary.”

It’s unclear if those surveillance cameras were able to capture anything.

From what WREG could tell, only two of the cameras are positioned facing the parking lot.

Police aren’t releasing the victim’s name until family has been notified, but they say the three men in the victim’s car were just 18, 20 and 22 years old.

They believe the suspect – or suspects – were in a grey Chevy Tahoe, or something similar.