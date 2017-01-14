× State wins third straight over Aggies

STARKVILLE, MS – Schnider Herard scored a career-high 16 points, Lamar Peters added 14 and Mississippi State beat Texas A&M 67-59 on Saturday.

Mississippi State (12-4, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) won its third straight game heading into a showdown with No. 6 Kentucky on Tuesday. Herard, a freshman, made 5 of 7 shots from the field and 6 of 8 free throws.

Peters, also a freshman, made all 11 of his free-throw attempts.

The Bulldogs leading scorer this season, sophomore Quinndary Weatherspoon, had just 13 points, but all of them came in the second half.

Texas A&M (9-7, 1-4) lost despite a 38-23 rebounding advantage. The Aggies were hurt by 22 turnovers and were also just 1 of 14 (7.1 percent) from 3-point range. Tyler Davis led Texas A&M with 16 points.