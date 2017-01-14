× Police: Texas girl abducted, held in abandoned apartment complex

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police are investigating after a juvenile girl flagged them down Friday and said she had been held against her will in an abandoned apartment complex in Lubbock.

The girl told police a 40-to-50-year-old man abducted her Thursday after school.

Police said no one reported her missing between then and the next day when she flagged down the officers.

The girl told police there could be more victims, but police didn’t find anyone after a search of the buildings.

She was taken to the hospital, and police were able to get in contact with her family.