Man with Alzheimer’s reported missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man with Alzheimer’s is missing.

Police issued a City Watch Alert for John Fuller, 70.

He left around 10:15 a.m. Saturday from his residence in the 3000 block of Kirkcaldy Road.

According to the alert, Fuller has Alzheimer’s and diabetes.

He also left his cane at his home, and he has trouble walking without it.

Fuller is described as a 6-foot-tall black man with a medium complexion who walks bent over. He was wearing blue plaid pajama bottoms and black tennis shoes.

If you see him, call police at 545-2677.