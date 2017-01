× Man convicted of raping, molesting 12-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A jury has convicted a Hickory Hill man of rape and two counts of sexual battery.

The victim was just 12 years old when the abuse started in 2013, according to the Office of the District Attorney General.

Moore will be sentenced next month; he faces eight to 12 years for each count.

He will also be on the Violent Sex Offender Registry and Community Supervision for the rest of his life.