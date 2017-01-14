× Frayser man convicted of murder for killing woman who refused sex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murder.

Antonio Benson, 32, killed Amy Hallmon, 24, of Drummonds, in June 2013 in a Frayser residence, according to the Office of the District Attorney General.

Witnesses said Benson kept asking Hallmon to have sex with him, but she refused, which led to an argument.

Hallmon hit Benson in the nose, and then Benson took out a gun and shot her multiple times.

The witnesses said Benson told her, “I feel sorry for your kids” as he shot her.

After shooting her inside the home, Benson dragged Hallmon outside and shot her two more times, leaving her on a pile of debris in the yard.