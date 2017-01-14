Dogs rescued from meat trade now up for adoption

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs that were were sale at a South Korean meat market are now headed to happier homes.

Humane Society International rescued 200 dogs from a dog meat market in South Korea and brought them to humane societies across the United States, Canada and United Kingdom, according to WTOL.

It’s HSI’s sixth such rescue in South Korea.

“In South Korea, they’re actually farmed for food purposes,” said Stephen Heaven, the CEO and president of Toledo Area Humane Society, where 11 of the dogs are staying until they’re adopted.

Heaven said dog meat is legal and culturally acceptable there.

The dogs in Toledo have already been vaccinated but still need to be medically examined to determine whether they’re OK for adoption.